TV6 Investigates went over 2022 data released by the State of Michigan which revealed that the drunk driving arrest rate in the UP was twice as high as the rest of the state when looking at population density. The average rate for the state of Michigan was 26.4 people per 10,000 while the rate for the UP was 51.2 people per 10,000.

Read the rest of the article including an interview with Tracy Johnson, Great Lakes Recovery Centers Director of Prevention Services here.