COVID-19

Updated 3/17/2020

During this time of an unprecedented health crisis, we would like to assure you that the health and safety of our clients, staff and stakeholders remains our highest priority. We remain committed to serving our clients and their families and will continue to provide access to care, following CDC, state, and local guidelines. For questions regarding GLRC services please contact our Access Center at 906-228-9696.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has set up a hotline to answer health-related questions about the Coronavirus. It is open from 8 AM – 5 PM every day of the week. The Michigan Coronavirus Hotline is 888-535-6136.

Residential Services

Residential programs will continue to restrict visitation at this time to staff and medical personnel only. AA/NA meetings held at the program locations will be restricted to clients only and no outside individuals (i.e. closed meetings). Social detox services will remain open and accessible for those who have been medically cleared for such services.

Outpatient Services

Outpatient programs will continue to provide all services including groups. This includes services such as:

• VA group

• SA groups

• Trauma Assessment services

• 96th District Court Drug Testing

• community NA group at the administration office

Individuals entering the program will be screened utilizing the COVID-19 screening form and may be denied entry if symptomatic.

Offender Success

Services will remain active and accessible. Staff will be working remotely and can be contacted via email or phone.

Prevention Services

Prevention staff will be available and remain accessible. Staff will be working remotely and using videoconferencing as needed.

Foster Care

Foster Care staff with be available and working remotely.

Helpful Links

Tips For Social Distancing, Quarantine, And Isolation During An Infectious Disease Outbreak

How to Cope with Anxiety About COVID-19

Cancellations

Mental Health First Aid – March 27th – Cancelled

Region 1 Offender Success Steering Team Meeting – April 8th – Cancelled

West End Suicide Prevention Meeting – March 20th @ 10 AM – videoconference or phone call only