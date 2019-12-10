Beating the Winter Blues

When you don't feel like much, you will settle for anything. You'll make pennies instead of pounds. You'll stay in relationships that undervalue you. You'll stay stuck in habits that keep you feeling small. And you will say to yourself deep down, this is my life, this is what I deserve, when that couldn't be further than the truth. But it's hard to see it when you're in it, so think about the person you love the most in all the world. And tell me what they deserve, tell me about how much you value them, how you see them. Yes, tell me what they deserve. And then when you're done, replace their name with yours and say it all again out loud but with your name in it instead. How does it sound back to you? Does it sound wrong? Does it sound right? Well, honestly, it doesn't matter what it sounds like, because sounds change over time. It's a genuine way to practice getting into a frame of mind where you consider your worthiness outside of your habitual feelings about yourself. It's really powerful when you do this regularly over a specific time, contemplatively. It's important to check in with our hearts every now and again and dare to feel...for brighter moments, for joy, for beautiful days, for what we wish for those we adore. So darlings, let's begin now. Tell me what you deserve and if that's too difficult, tell me of someone you love and what they deserve and then I will read your name there instead. (A snippet taken from my Mid Year Soul Reset Online Workshop) XX join me darlings, eight days to go, link in bio to enrol xxx



(A snippet taken from my Mid Year Soul Reset Online Workshop)





