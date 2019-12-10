Beating the Winter Blues
Beating the Winter Blues
Beating the Winter Blues will be a first of its kind health fair on the west end of Marquette County – free and open to everyone. The health fair will be on February 2nd, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM at the Ishpeming Armory. A variety of local agencies will be at the event doing different activities such as, a simulated driving machine, Blender Bikes, Pet Therapy Dogs, and so much more! There will also be a variety of health and human service agencies handing out information about their services and sharing activities.
If you would like to sponsor the Beating the Winter Blues Health Fair please click here. If your agency would like to have a table at the event please click here. We are also looking for door prizes for the event. We would like to have something for everyone – men, women, adults, kids, and teens. We ask that door prizes have a minimum value of $20.