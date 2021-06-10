Join Great Lakes Recovery Centers for our 14th Annual Run for Recovery! The event will be held virtually for the full week of July 26th. You can walk, run, hop, skip, or even bike any distance you’d like, anywhere you’d like! In order to receive a t-shirt you must still register for the event. Register online at: runsignup.com/Race/MI/Ishpeming/GLRCRunforRecovery.

We will also be holding small walks at each of our three recovery house locations if you would like to join us in person.

The Marquette Walk will be held on July 28th at 6:00 PM and will start at 241 Wright Street (Sue B’s House).

The Sault Ste. Marie Walk will be held on July 28th at 6:00 PM and will start at 1416 W Easterday Ave (Gary’s House).

The L’Anse Walk will be held on July 28th at 6:00 PM and will start at the waterfront park in downtown L’Anse.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go towards GLRC Recovery Housing. GLRC currently operates three Recovery Houses in the Upper Peninsula; two recovery residences for women, (Marquette and L’Anse), and one house for men in Sault Ste. Marie with another house opening in Marquette in the very near future. This type of specialty housing provides structure and support for those living in recovery and offers a safe environment for individuals to continue to heal from the impacts of addiction. Staff are committed to helping residents gain life skills, make healthy decisions, and strengthen their recovery.

**If you register before July 1st you are guaranteed your event t-shirt before July 26th. If you register after July 1st you will receive your t-shirt after the event.

**If you submit a photo from your run/walk/hop/skip/bike you will be entered into a drawing for a door prize! These photos will be shared on GLRC’s social media pages. Submit photos to ttankersley@glrc.org.